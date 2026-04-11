The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 examination results for 2026 in the coming weeks. While the board has not confirmed an official date, results are likely to be declared in May, in line with previous years. Students will be able to access their scores on the official websites once released.

The MPBSE conducted Class 12 examinations from February 17 to March 3, 2026, while Class 10 exams were also held during the February–March period. With evaluations underway, students are advised to regularly check official portals for updates on the result announcement. CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: When and How To Check Scorecards.

How to Check MP Board Result 2026

Visit the official website

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Enter roll number and application number

Submit details to view the result

Download and print the scorecard for future use

Past result patterns suggest that MP Board results are typically released in early to mid-May. In 2025, Class 12 results were declared on May 6, while in 2024 and 2023, they were announced on May 24. In 2022, results were released earlier on April 29. Based on this timeline, the 2026 results are expected to follow a similar schedule, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

Class 12 Second Exams Scheduled in May

The board has also issued the timetable for Class 12 second examinations. According to the schedule, these exams will begin on May 7 and conclude on May 25, 2026. Students planning to appear for the second exams can review the full schedule on the official MPBSE website. Assam HSLC Result 2026: SEBA Class 10 Results To Be Announced Today, Know How To Check Scorecard.

The MP Board result will include key student information such as name, roll number, parents’ names, subject-wise marks, total marks, percentage, grade, and result status. Students are advised to carefully verify all details. Any discrepancies should be reported to school authorities for correction.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).