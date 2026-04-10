The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Class 10 board examination (Session 1) results for 2026 by mid-April, with the announcement likely coming earlier than usual this year. Around 25 lakh students are awaiting their results, which may be released anytime, though the board has not confirmed an official date.

The early timeline is being considered due to the second examination cycle for Class 10 scheduled in May 2026. This year marks a shift in the board’s assessment structure, allowing students to improve performance in select subjects through a supplementary exam system. Assam HSLC Result 2026: SEBA Class 10 Results To Be Announced Today, Know How To Check Scorecard.

Why Results May Be Announced Earlier

Traditionally, CBSE releases Class 10 and Class 12 results in May. However, last year’s results were declared on May 13, and the 2026 schedule may be advanced due to the introduction of a second board examination window for Class 10 students.

The Class 10 exams concluded on March 11, while Class 12 examinations are still ongoing and are scheduled to end on April 10. The board examinations began on February 17 across thousands of centres nationwide. JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results Expected by April 20; Know Key Dates for Answer Keys.

Where Students Can Check Results

Once declared, students can access their results through multiple official platforms:

CBSE official website: cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Students will need their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security code to log in and view their scorecards.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Visit the CBSE result portal at results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Result 2026" link.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

Submit the details to view your result.

Apart from official websites, results will also be available via DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Students can also access marks through SMS and IVRS services in case of heavy website traffic on result day. Digital marksheets and certificates will be uploaded to DigiLocker shortly after the declaration of results, enabling easy access for admissions and verification.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).