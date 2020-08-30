New Delhi, August 30: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Sunday made a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme did not address concerns of NEET and JEE aspirants. In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi said students wanted PM Narendra Modi to speak on NEET and JEE exams. Instead, the Prime Minister discussed toys in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Rahul Gandhi said. NEET 2020, JEE (Main) Exam Date And Schedule Re-Announced by National Testing Agency, Check Confirmed Time Table And Guidelines Here.

"JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' but the PM did 'Khilone Pe Charcha' (NEET and JEE aspirants wanted PM to hold a discussion on exams. Instead, PM was discussing toys)," the Wayanad MP tweeted with #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat. He has been targeting the government over its decision to hold the NEET and JEE exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy Tweets 'Conducting Exams Will Be Giant Mistake Like Nasbandi of Indira Gandhi'.

Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig at PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Programme:

JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ but the PM did ‘Khilone Pe Charcha’.#Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2020

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address earlier today, PM Modi spoke at length on toys. PM Modi said India has the talent and ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon startups to work towards realising this potential while being "vocal about local toys". The Prime Minister called upon start-up entrepreneurs to "team up for toys". He did not touch the NEET and JEE exams in his address.

Despite opposition from several quarters, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) in September. It was expected that PM Modi might address this issue in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi said that safety of students should not be compromised. "NEET-JEE aspirants' safety should not be compromised due to the failures of the government. The government must listen to all stakeholders and arrive at a consensus," he tweeted, along with a video of his message to the student community as well as the government.

