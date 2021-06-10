Hyderabad, June 10: The admit cards for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET ) 2021 are likely to be released online today, i.e Thursday, June 10. The hall tickets will be released on the official website. Candidates appearing for the examination can view and download the admit card by visiting pgecet.tsche.ac.in, once it is released. The TS PGECET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from June 19 to June 22, 2021. Performance Grading Index 2019-20 Released by Education Ministry.

Once released, aspirants can download the admit card by clicking on the link available on the home page for TS PGECET 2021 admit card\ hall ticket and entering login credentials. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the last date of completing the registering for TS PGECET 2021 has also been extended to June 12 by the Osmania University. Earlier the deadline to register for the same was June 5. Student Enrollment in Higher Education Grows by 11.4% From 2015-16 to 2019-20, Says Government Report.

TS PGECET 2021 is Telangana State Level Common Entrance Test for Admission into Regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2021-2022 conducted by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

