Performance Grading Index 2019-20 Released by Education Minstry:

Approved the release of Performance Grading Index 2019-20 which is designed to catalyse transformational change in the field of school education. For details, visit https://t.co/kTvULvq7Ph pic.twitter.com/TkdleuYoGp — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 6, 2021

State-wise performance in PGI 2019-20 shows that 33 States and UTs have improved their PGI scores in 2019-20 compared to the previous year. The major purpose of PGI is indeed to create environment that nudges States/UTs to continuously improve its performance. pic.twitter.com/VsK1gnnS61 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 6, 2021

Five States and UTs, namely Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Kerala, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have attained Level II (score 901-950), i.e., Grade I++ in PGI 2019-20. Download full report from here: https://t.co/kTvULvq7Ph pic.twitter.com/pkNYB5jzO0 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 6, 2021

