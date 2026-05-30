UP TGT Admit Card 2026 Expected Today at UPESSC Website at upessc.up.gov.in, Exam Scheduled for June 3 and 4

The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release the UP TGT Admit Card 2026 today, May 30, for candidates appearing in the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment examination. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 3 and June 4, 2026. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

Candidates will need their login credentials, including registration number or mobile number, date of birth, and father’s name, to access the admit card. The hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre and should be downloaded and checked carefully after release.

How to Download UP TGT Admit Card 2026

Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.

Click on the UP TGT Admit Card 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login details, including registration number and password/date of birth.

Download and save the admit card.

Carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card to the examination centre.

After downloading the admit card PDF, candidates are advised to verify all information mentioned on the document. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact UPESSC for necessary corrections.

The admit card is expected to contain the following details:

Candidate’s Full Name

Father’s Name

Registration/Application Number

Date of Birth

Category

Post Applied For

Exam Date and Shift Timings

Examination Centre Name and Address

Candidate’s Photograph and Signature

Documents Required at the Examination Centre

Candidates must carry all required documents on the day of the examination to avoid any inconvenience.

The essential items include:

A printed copy of the admit card (preferably in colour)

Attendance sheet, if provided

Two self-attested passport-size photographs (same as submitted in the application form)

One valid government-issued photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, or other accepted identification documents

The UP TGT examination is a key recruitment test for teaching positions in government-aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPESSC website for the latest updates regarding admit card release and examination-related instructions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).