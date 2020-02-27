UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2020 Online Application Process Starts, Apply Before March 31 at uppsc.up.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online application process for the Main Examinations of Provincial Civil Service (PCS) Recruitment. Candidates who qualified the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam can now apply for the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020. The online application process for UPPSC PCS 2020 Mains exam will continue till March 6, 2020. However, those who register for the Mains exam before the closing date will be allowed to finish and submit their applications till March 21, 2020. Candidates can apply for the UPPSC PCS 2020 Mains exam at the official website; uppsc.up.nic.in. The commission will conduct the UPPSC PCS 2020 Mains Exam on April 20 and August 16, 2020.

UPSC conducted the PCS Preliminary exam on December 12, 2019, and the result was announced on February 18, 2020. According to media reports, a total of 6,320 candidates qualified for the upcoming UPSC PCS Mains Exam 2020. The candidates will have to submit their online details in the link such as their registration number, date of birth, gender, the domicile of UP, category and verification code and download the conventional form.

How to Apply for UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2020?

Visit the official website of UPPSC; uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on the UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2020 application form, which is available on the homepage of the website.

A new window will open.

Fill in the details and submit.

After providing your information, go through the application carefully.

Make the payment and submit your application.

Candidates can download and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Exam notification is expected to be released soon. The prelims exam for the same is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2020.