UPPSC PCS Main Exam Admit Card 2020 Released: Here Are Steps to Download Hall Ticket Online at uppsc.up.nic.in

New Delhi, February 18: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released admit card for PCS/ACF-RFO main examination 2020. The admit card can be downloaded for UPPSC's official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC ACF, RFO main exams will be held from February 23, 2020, to March 6, 2020. The preliminary examination for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) was held on December 15, 2019. UPPSC PCS Prelims Results 2019 Declared Online at uppsc.up.nic.in; Here Are Steps to Check Your Score Card.

Candidates who have cleared the prelims will appear for the main exam. The exams were held to fill up 364 posts, including 309 posts of Provincial Civil Services (PCS), 2 of ACF and 53 of RFO. UPPSC BEO Recruitment 2019-20: Apply for 309 Job Posts Online at uppsc.up.nic.in, Here’s the Vacancy Details and Important Exam Dates You Should Know.

Here are steps to download Admit Card:

Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. On Homepage, click on download admit card for ACF and RFO. Enter your credentials Admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the hall ticket.

Qualified candidates are advised to take a print out of the hall ticket for future reference. Students who clear the main exam for ACF and RFO will appear for an interview. The main exams for Provincial Civil Services (PCS) will be held from April 29, 2020.