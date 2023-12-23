UPPSC PCS Mains Written Examination Result 2023 Declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, Know How To Check

Lucknow, December 23: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Result 2023 today, December 23. Candidates who appeared for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Main exam 2023 can check and download the results by visiting the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 3,658 candidates appeared for the main examination. This year, the UPPSC PCS main examination 2023 was conducted from September 26 to September 29 in Prayagraj and Lucknow. The UPPSC PCS Mains exam was held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. Central Universities Recruitment Examination 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, Know How to Apply at exams.nta.ac.in.

How to Check UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023 available in the "Whats New section".

A new PDF file will open.

Check your results using your roll number.

Download the PDF file.

Take a printout for future reference.

Only those candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the next round which will be an interview. The UPPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill 173 vacancies for the combined state/upper subordinate services. AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 73 Senior Resident Posts, Know How To Apply at aiimskalyani.edu.in.

The registration process for the same began on March 3. The last date to apply for the UPPSC recruitment drive was April 6. For more details, candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.

