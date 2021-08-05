Kolkata, August 5: The final answer key of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2021) has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board today, August 5. Candidates who appeared for the WBJEE 2021 exam can check and download the answer key online on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates should note that the final answer key of the WBJEE 2021 has been released in PDF format.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board had already rolled out the provisional answer key on July 21. Students were allowed to raise objections till July 22. Meanwhile, the WBJEE OMR/response sheet was released on July 30 and candidates are allowed to raise objections till August 1. The WBJEE final answer key 2021 can be downloaded by candidates from the official website.

WBJEE Final Answer Key 2021: Here's How to Download Candidates will have to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in to check and download the WBJEE Final Answer Key 2021

to check and download the WBJEE Final Answer Key 2021 On the website, click on the “Final WBJEE 2021 answer key” link.

Enter the required credentials to login

A new window would open where candidates can find the WBJEE final answer key 2021. A WBJEE 2021 final answer key pdf will appear on the screen.

Candidates will have to download the WBJEE answer key for reference. The WBJEE 2021 examination was conducted in offline mode. Candidates had to appear for two papers where Paper I comprised of topics from Mathematics, and Paper II focused on topics from Physics and Chemistry.

