WBJEE Answer Key 2026 Released: Download OMR Sheets, Response Sheets at wbjeeb.nic.in; Objection Window Open Till June 14

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2026 answer key along with candidates' OMR images and machine-readable response sheets. Students who appeared for the WBJEE 2026 examination can now access and download their response sheets through the official WBJEEB portal.

According to the board, candidates can review their recorded responses and verify the answers marked during the examination. The facility has been made available online to ensure transparency in the evaluation process and allow students to identify any discrepancies, if present.

WBJEEB has also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any discrepancy in their OMR data or recorded responses. The last date to submit objections is June 14, 2026, till 11:59 PM. Candidates must note that objections can be raised only in a single session and each challenge requires a non-refundable fee of INR 500 per objection. The challenge process will be considered complete only after successful payment. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam on June 21: NTA Extends Exam Duration, Increases Rough Work Pages for Candidates.

How to Download WBJEE Answer Key 2026 and OMR Sheet

Visit the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Click on the WBJEE 2026 Candidate Login or Response Sheet/Answer Key link. Enter your application number or roll number. Log in using your password or date of birth and complete the captcha verification. Access your candidate dashboard. View and download your OMR image and machine-readable response sheet. Save the PDF for future reference and carefully cross-check your responses.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review their answer sheets before submitting any objections. Since the objection fee is non-refundable, students should ensure that their challenges are valid and supported by relevant evidence.

For the latest updates regarding WBJEE 2026 results, answer key challenges, and counselling schedules, candidates should regularly visit the official WBJEEB website.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).