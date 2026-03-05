New Delhi, March 5: Leading IT firm IBM on Thursday said it has launched its first Infrastructure Innovation Centre at its new India Systems Development Lab (ISDL) campus. The Sangam Infrastructure Innovation Centre reinforces IBM’s strategic investment in India as a hub for advanced infrastructure engineering and AI innovation, serving both domestic and global markets.

Designed as a collaborative engineering hub, the centre will bring together IBM’s systems architects and infrastructure specialists from ISDL to co-create AI solutions with clients, independent software vendors, global system integrators, global capability centres, and ecosystem partners, the company said.

By integrating hybrid cloud capabilities, advanced infrastructure technologies, and AI solutions under one roof, the centre aims to accelerate the development and deployment of secure, scalable enterprise AI systems. "India is at a pivotal moment in its AI journey, and infrastructure will define the pace and scale at which organisations can innovate,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia. He also said that across industries, enterprises in India are modernising mission-critical systems to become AI-ready.

"This centre reflects IBM’s long-term commitment to India and strengthens our ability to design, build, and scale infrastructure solutions locally while contributing to global innovation," Patel added. Subhathra Srinivasaraghavan, Vice President, IBM India Systems Development Lab, said AI is only as powerful as the infrastructure that supports it.

The centre combines deep systems engineering expertise and ecosystem collaboration to help clients operationalise AI at scale while ensuring performance, security, governance, and reliability across mission-critical environments, Srinivasaraghavan added. A study by the IBM Institute for Business Value last year found that 58 per cent of Indian organisations have increased infrastructure investments in response to rising AI demand. The study projected a 19 per cent growth in infrastructure budgets in 2025, with 43 per cent of organisations establishing or planning AI Centres of Excellence.

