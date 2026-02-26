Bengaluru, February 26: NVIDIA Corporation reported record breaking financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026, surpassing Wall Street expectations as global demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure accelerated sharply.

The company posted fourth quarter revenue of USD 68.1 billion, marking a 73 percent increase year on year. For the full fiscal year 2026, total revenue climbed to USD 215.9 billion, up 65 percent compared to the previous year. The strong performance reinforces NVIDIA’s dominant position in AI chips, accelerated computing and data center solutions.

Data Centre Leads AI Surge

The Data Center segment remained the primary growth engine, generating a record USD 62.3 billion in quarterly revenue, a 75 percent jump from a year ago. CEO Jensen Huang described the moment as an “agentic AI inflection point,” highlighting rapid enterprise adoption of AI agents and large scale AI factories powered by NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture. NVIDIA Share Price Jumps Over 4% After Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations on Strong AI Demand.

The company noted that demand for Blackwell based systems remains exceptionally strong as enterprises and cloud providers expand AI workloads.

Gaming and Professional Visualisation

NVIDIA’s Gaming division delivered revenue of USD 3.7 billion in Q4, up 47 percent year on year, supported by new GPU launches. However, revenue declined sequentially due to typical post holiday inventory adjustments. Nvidia Becomes World’s First USD 5 Trillion Company Amid the AI Boom and Strategic Tie-Ups.

The Professional Visualization segment recorded a 159 percent year on year surge to USD 1.3 billion, driven by high demand for GPUs designed for large AI models and advanced enterprise workflows.

Profitability and Outlook

NVIDIA reported a GAAP gross margin of 75 percent for the quarter, reflecting strong operational efficiency. Net income nearly doubled to approximately USD 43 billion, or USD 1.76 per share. During fiscal 2026, the company returned USD 41.1 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Looking ahead, NVIDIA expects first quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of about USD 78.0 billion, signaling continued momentum in the global AI expansion cycle.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nvidianews.nvidia.com). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

