Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surpassed 30 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, eclipsing all other world leaders. Following this achievement, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan congratulated India’s Prime Minister on the social media platform X. PM Narendra Modi has 30 million subscribers, far ahead of US President Donald Trump, who has 4 million, Brazilian President Lula da Silva with 1.6 million, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy with 1.4 million. Other world leaders, such as France’s Emmanuel Macron and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, trail with fewer than 400,000 subscribers. The channel’s explosive growth reflects Modi’s masterful blend of policy discourse, cultural showcases and inspirational addresses, forging a direct connection with a youthful, tech-savvy diaspora and domestic audience. As India strides towards a digital-first future, this milestone symbolises not only popularity but also a nation’s amplified voice on the global stagea and proves that leadership in the 21st century thrives on connectivity and conviction. PM Narendra Modi Is the Most Subscribed World Leader on YouTube; Where Donald Trump, Giorgia Meloni and Emmanuel Macron Stand on the List.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan Congratulates PM Narendra Modi for 30 Million Subscribers

Congratulations to Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi for crossing 30M subscribers on @YouTube! https://t.co/BlyIIzvEee — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) March 4, 2026

