Beyond a doubt, the question “Is the NEET exam tough?” strikes every medical aspirant at least once in their life. Generally, students do admit that the medical entrance exam - NEET is a tough nut to crack. However, with proper guidance, tips, and correct preparation, a candidate can crack the exam in the first attempt itself.

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) NEET exam, conducted annually, has utterly high competition and the factor of limited seats for admissions makes the entrance exam even tougher. With the rising number of applicants, the cut-off is increasing simultaneously, making it even more challenging.

Several people do not realize that they made a mistake until the last minute, and when they realize it's too late to rectify it. NEET candidates make the same mistake while preparing for the exam. Students are overburdened since they not only have to prepare for exams, but also take mock tests, complete practice papers, and participate in different activities. In addition to the emotional stress, NEET students have family and peer pressure, time management, difficulty in keeping up with syllabus, uncertainty, and omitting difficult topics. Coaching helps students by providing innumerable techniques, solving tricky questions, and clearing the manner in a well-disciplined manner. Here are 5 leading online NEET coaching institute that is completely reliable :

Biomentors

The first and foremost online NEET coaching providing world-class education at a bare minimum cost is Biomentors. The online coaching institute bond innovative technology with interactive and comprehensive teaching methods to profit the students and meet their desire of excelling in the toughest Medical entrance exam. The coaching has assisted more than 11000 students in getting into government medical colleges just in the timeband of 5 years. With highly qualified, dynamic, and experienced faculty the students are nurtured in the most productive manner with the motivation to learn diligently and become a future medical warrior.

The cutting-edge technology and innovation of Biomentors help the students sharpen their skills and touch the sky of their dreams. The online coaching, apart from this, provides quality education by diving deeply into the concepts along with fresh video lectures uploaded daily, periodic live sessions, and doubt-clearing sessions directly with the faculty. The coaching with a bare minimum fee of Rs 899 for a month, or Rs 8999 for one session gives the opportunity to the impoverished to avail the quality learning along with other facilities. Keeping a check on individual students is what keeps them stand out from the crowd. Grab the seat soon as it has limited admissions for each session.

Vedantu

The NEET coaching institute, with huge teams and various batches, provides overall academic enhancement. The live classes are taught by the best teachers clearing all the doubts striking the student’s mind. The interactive quizzes and tests provide a 2-way learning method making it interesting for students.

The engaging 3D content will make students grasp the concept easily and hassle-free. The fee structure for the online institute lies from Rs 8,000 to Rs 50,000 depending on the facilities students want to avail. The coaching also has good results in the past making it stand as the second leading coaching institute for NEET preparation.

AhaGuru

AhaGuru provides coaching for the NEET exams making one secure a good rank on the paper and ultimately come out in flying colors cracking the toughest exam. The coaching has both online as well as classroom teaching along with passionate and qualified faculties. It constantly updates and upgrades the courses and teaching methods to keep up with time and the needs of its students. Personal guidance is provided to each student and a comfortable and uplifting work environment is created to motivate the students at AhaGuru. The fee for the NEET mentors learning program for a year is around 17,000. The beautiful motivating environment is what makes it good for any aspiring doctors to join the institute.

Byju’s

To assist NEET aspirants to crack the exams, Byju’s provides online coaching classes for aspiring students. The online classroom program for NEET coaching intends to make students learn the methodical and robust tricks and tips to clear the exams efficiently. With the primary focus on concept, clarity, and comprehensive knowledge the modules are prepared for the students keeping in mind individual strengths and weaknesses simultaneously. A great success rate with a minimal number of attempts is achieved by Byju’s. The general fee of the NEET course for two years is approximately Rs. 1,56,000. Byju’s, apart from other teachings, has secured a good name in the NEET coaching institute rankings.

Unacademy

With Unacademy’s online NEET coaching, students get personalized expert guidance, one-on-one doubt solving with subject matter experts, assistance on exam strategy, and many more. The coaching provides students with physical notes especially made by the experts which are being delivered right at the student’s place.

Live classes from top educators, mock tests, and quizzes with structured batch courses in line with the exam syllabus. Chat with the educator, engage in discussions, and clear doubts even while the class is live. The performance is evaluated through regular mock tests and quizzes. The fees for the NEET coaching are Rs 17,000 to Rs 40,000. The Unacademy tracks the student's performance and tells them where they stand.