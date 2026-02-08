New Delhi, February 8: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET UG 2026. According to the schedule, the medical entrance examination will be conducted on May 3, 2026. The registration process has commenced today, allowing aspirants to submit their applications through the official portal. This year’s exam remains the sole gateway for students seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical courses across India.

NEET UG 2026 Registration Date and Deadline

The online registration window for NEET UG 2026 is now open. Aspirants have until March 8, 2026 (up to 9:00 PM) to complete and submit their application forms. It is crucial to note that the deadline for the successful transaction of application fees is 11:50 PM on the same day.

Following the registration period, the NTA will open a correction window from March 10 to March 12, 2026. This brief period allows candidates to rectify specific details in their submitted forms before the final processing of admit cards.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Date and Timing

The National Testing Agency has confirmed that the NEET UG 2026 exam date is Sunday, May 3, 2026. The entrance test will be conducted in a single shift across various centers in India and abroad. The exam is scheduled to take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, lasting a total of 180 minutes (3 hours). Candidates are advised to reach their designated exam centers well in advance to complete the mandatory biometric verification and security checks.

Application Fee Structure

The application fee varies based on the candidate's category and the location of the examination center:

General Category: ₹1,700

General-EWS / OBC-NCL: ₹1,600

SC / ST / PwBD / Third Gender: ₹1,000

International Centres: ₹9,500 (for all categories)

How to Apply for NEET UG 2026

The NTA has mandated that all applications must be submitted exclusively through the online mode. Candidates can follow these steps to register:

1: Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

2: Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Registration" link on the homepage.

3: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number to generate login credentials.

4: Fill out the application form with personal and academic details.

5: Upload scanned copies of required documents, including photographs and signatures.

6: Pay the prescribed application fee through the online payment gateway.

7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Important Guidelines for Candidates

Applicants are strictly advised to submit only one application form. The NTA has warned that multiple submissions by a single candidate may lead to disqualification. Additionally, while the exam date is fixed for May 3, dates for the release of city intimation slips and admit cards will be notified separately on the official website. For any technical assistance or queries, the NTA has provided dedicated helpdesk numbers (011-40759000 and 011-69227700) and an official email contact (neetug2026@nta.ac.in).

Background and Context

NEET UG continues to be one of the largest competitive exams in India, with over 20 lakh students appearing annually. It serves as the mandatory entrance test for all medical institutions in India, including AIIMS and JIPMER. As the competition remains high, experts advise students to complete their registration early to avoid last-minute technical delays and to carefully review the Information Bulletin for specific eligibility requirements.

