Vijaywada, January 29: Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has released the Round 3 provisional merit lists for Andhra Pradesh NEET PG 2025 admissions under the competent authority quota, following a major policy shift by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

The development comes after NBEMS reduced the NEET PG cut-off percentile to zero, significantly expanding eligibility for postgraduate medical aspirants across categories.

Lowest NEET PG Cut-Off Falls to 16 Marks

As per the official notification, the university has shortlisted 352 non-service candidates for the upcoming counselling rounds. In this category, NEET PG scores range from 500 to a record-low 16 marks, highlighting the sharp impact of the revised cut-off norms.

For in-service candidates, doctors currently serving in government institutions, 359 candidates have been declared eligible, with scores ranging between 267 and 37 marks. In addition, 86 in-service candidates have been shortlisted for DNB Post MBBS degree and diploma courses under the competent authority quota.

However, the verification process also led to exclusions. Ten candidates were declared ineligible after document scrutiny, while 26 applicants, despite paying the registration fee, failed to upload mandatory documents and were flagged accordingly. NBEMS Exam 2026 Dates: NEET PG and NEET MDS Exam Schedule Announced at natboard.edu.in, Check Examination Dates Here.

Grievance Redressal Deadline

Candidates who find discrepancies in the Round 3 provisional merit list can submit grievances until 4:00 PM on January 30, 2026.

Complaints must be filed only through the ticket-raising system available in the candidate login on the official portal drntr.uhsap.in. The university has clarified that grievances sent via email or other modes will not be considered. NEET PG 2025: MCC Announces Fresh Round 3 Registration Window, Updates AIQ and State Counselling Dates.

Applicants uploading multiple documents must merge them into a single PDF file before submission.

PwBD Verification Schedule

Special instructions have been issued for candidates applying under the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) quota for allied and healthcare courses.

A total of 18 PwBD candidates must appear in person before the University Medical Board for verification at 10:00 AM on January 31, 2026, at the Conference Hall, Second Floor, Silver Jubilee Block, Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada. Original certificates and medical records are mandatory.

Technical Support

For technical assistance, candidates can contact:

• 9000780707 / 8008250842

• ap.uhs.support@aptonline.in

The Round 3 counselling process is expected to be crucial for aspirants benefiting from the expanded eligibility under the revised NEET PG 2025 cut-off norms.

