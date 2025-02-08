Mumbai, February 8: The Indian Air Force (IAF) released the AFCAT Admit Card 2025 today, February 8. Candidates who will be appearing for the Air Force Common Admission Test or AFCAT examination can check and download the hall ticket by visiting the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. Applicants are advised to email their ID and password to download the AFCAT hall ticket.

As per the official website, candidates who download the admit card need to verify details such as name, DOB, gender, Aadhaar number, photograph and signature to avoid any inconvenience. They are also advsed to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with mandatory documents to the exam centre on the day of the examination.

Here's the direct link to download AFCAT Admit Card 2025.

How To Download AFCAT Admit Card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in

Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AFCAT Admit Card 2025 link

On the homepage, click on the AFCAT Admit Card 2025 link Step 3: A new page will open

A new page will open Step 4: Enter using your login details and other credentials

Enter using your login details and other credentials Step 5: Click on submit

Click on submit Step 6: Your AFCAT admit card will be displayed on the screen

Your AFCAT admit card will be displayed on the screen Step 7: Check the admit card and take a printout for future reference

This year, the AFCAT 2025 examination will be held on February 22 and 23. The Air Force Common Admission Test exam will be held in two shifts on both days. The first shift will be from 10 AM to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 to 5 pm. It must be noted that candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after the pre-exam verification process has commenced ie at 08:00 hours for shift-I and 1 PM for shift-II.

The AFCAT 2025 exam will comprise of 100 questions with maximum marks being 300. The subjects which will be included in the exam are General Awareness, Verbal, Ability in English, Numerical, Ability and Reasoning and and Military Aptitude Test. The duration of the exam is 2 hours. For more details, candidates can check the official website of IAF AFCAT.

