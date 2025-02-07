New Delhi, February 7: The National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) Staff Side has submitted key recommendations for the 8th Pay Commission (CPC), proposing significant changes in the pay structure of central government employees. Among the major suggestions is the merger of certain pay scales to streamline salary structures, address anomalies, and improve career progression.

In response, Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary, NC-JCM Staff Side, has submitted a detailed proposal outlining key areas that need attention. One of the major recommendations of the Staff Side is merging pay scales for government employees under 1-6 pay levels. 8th Pay Commission: Ahead of 8th CPC Roll Out, Know How Much HRA Central Government Employees Get Under 7th Pay Commission.

Proposed Pay Scale Merger

Currently, the pay structure consists of 18 levels, starting from Level 1 (INR 18,000 per month) to Level 18 (INR 2,50,000 per month). The JCM Staff Side has recommended merging lower pay scales, particularly:

Level 1 with Level 2

Level 3 with Level 4

Level 5 with Level 6

If these levels are merged, the basic salary will increase significantly. Based on the expected fitment factor of 2.86, the revised salaries could be:

Level 1 & 2 Merged: Salary could rise from INR 18,000 to INR 51,480.

Level 3 & 4 Merged: Revised salary could reach INR 72,930.

Level 5 & 6 Merged: Salary may increase to INR 1,01,244.

This move aims to reduce stagnation, ensure fair compensation, and create a structured salary hierarchy. The government’s final decision on this proposal is awaited. 8th Pay Commission Pension Calculator: How Will Pension Hike Impact Central Govt Employees? Know About Fitment Factor and Other Key Details.

Demand for DA/DR Merger

Apart from pay scale restructuring, the merger of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) with basic pay and pension has been strongly advocated. This would help increase take-home salaries and mitigate inflation’s impact on government employees and pensioners.

Interim Relief for Employees

The Staff Side has also demanded Interim Relief before the final implementation of 8th CPC recommendations. This would provide immediate financial support to employees amid rising living costs.

Retirement Benefits & Pension Reforms

Proposed changes include:

Reducing the pension restoration period from 15 to 12 years.

Pension enhancement every five years (as recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee).

Restoring the Defined Benefit Pension Scheme for employees recruited after 2004.

A three-member pay commission is expected to be appointed soon, with its report to be submitted within 12 months. The final decision on pay revisions for 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners will be based on the panel’s recommendations.

