New Delhi, February 14: India today, February 14, observes the seventh anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, a solemn milestone that continues to define the country’s security posture and its complex relationship with Pakistan. On February 14, 2019, 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed when a suicide bomber targeted their convoy in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The event remains the deadliest attack on Indian security forces in decades, leading to a significant military escalation and a lasting shift in India’s counter-terrorism strategy. On the occasion of Pulwama attack anniversary 2026 or Black Day 2026, know key facts, full timeline and how India retaliated against Pakistan with the Balakot air strike.

The 2019 Pulwama Attack Timeline: From Tragedy to Retaliation

The events of February 2019 unfolded with a speed that brought two nuclear-armed neighbors to the brink of full-scale conflict:

February 14: A suicide bomber, identified as Adil Ahmad Dar of the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), rammed an IED-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus at Lethapora.

February 15: India revoked Pakistan’s "Most Favoured Nation" (MFN) trade status and began diplomatic efforts to isolate Islamabad globally.

February 26: In a pre-dawn operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted the Balakot Air Strike, targeting a JeM training camp in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

February 27: A dogfight ensued between the two air forces over the Line of Control (LoC), leading to the capture of Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

March 1: Amidst intense international pressure and diplomatic maneuvering, the pilot was released by Pakistan as a "gesture of peace."

What Happened During the Balakot Air Strike?

The strike on Balakot was a watershed moment in South Asian geopolitics. It marked the first time since the 1971 war that Indian aircraft crossed the international border to conduct an airstrike.

The Indian government described the mission as a "non-military preemptive action" based on "credible intelligence" that further suicide attacks were being planned. While India maintained that the operation eliminated a large number of terrorists, Pakistan denied any significant damage or casualties on the ground. Regardless of the disputed kill count, analysts agree that Balakot signaled India's new willingness to use air power within Pakistani territory to deter proxy warfare.

Investigative Findings and Legal Progress

Following the attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a 13,852-page charge sheet in 2020. The investigation revealed that approximately 300 kg of explosives, including 80 kg of RDX, were used in the bombing.

The NIA identified 19 accused individuals involved in the conspiracy. As of 2026, many of the key conspirators, including JeM commanders, have been neutralized in various encounters by security forces. However, several top-tier leaders named in the charge sheet remain at large, suspected to be taking refuge across the border.

'Black Day' Observance

Across India, February 14 is now widely observed as "Black Day" to honor the fallen soldiers. While the date is globally recognized as Valentine's Day, in India, it has become a day of national mourning and patriotic reflection.

