Patna, November 6: Voting for the third phase of Bihar assembly elections 2020 will be held on November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. The counting of votes and results will be done on November 10, the Election Commission said. The Bihar Assembly Elections, will be conducted in three phases, of which two phases have been completed- the second phase on November 3 and third on November 7. Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 to cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting was held on November 3 covering 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats.

Voting for the first phase on October 28 will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. Out of 1,195 candidates contesting in phase-3 of the Bihar assembly elections later this week, 31 percent have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

Here is a step-by-step guide to find your Name in Voters List:

Individuals need to visit the Election Commission's website eci.gov.in

Now search your name in the 'Voter List' section on the left had side of the page.

You will be re-directed to a new page- National Voter's service Portal where you will see two options- 'Search by Details' or 'Search by EPIC number.' You can find the name by selecting either of the two options.

When you Search by details- Enter all your personal details that are mentioned on the screen. Enter state and district. You can also location your district on the map options given alongside. Enter your constituency and then enter the Captcha code.

After you click search, your details will be displayed on your screen.

If you select search by EPIC no

The individual needs to enter the EPIC no which is mentioned on your voter ID Enter your state and enter captcha code Click on search and you will find all your details on the screen

How to Download the Voter Slip:

People can download and search your Bihar District Wise Voter list on the official website at ceobihar.nic.in Click on Search Electoral in Roll and then search on 'Search in PDF' or 'Search in e-roll'. Click on your assembly constituency and number where your locality is mentioned. Enter captcha code and the voter list will open.

Here is a step-by-step guide to find your Polling Booth:

Individuals need to log in to National Voters Service Portal website- nvsp.in

Now click on extreme right-hand side of the website, under 'Citizen Information,' and click on 'Booth, AC, PC.'

You will be directed to a page with two tabs -'Search by Details' and 'Search by EPIC Number.' You can use either of the option to find your polling booth details.

In 'Search by Details' tab, users will have to provide information such as their name, father's/husband's name, gender and date of birth or age, before choosing the respective state, district and Assembly/Lok Sabha constituency, from a drop box menu.

The results of Bihar Elections 2020 will be declared on November 10. The BJP-led NDA and RJD-led Mahagathbandan have emerged as the strongest contenders in the biggest political battle of the year. According to the Election Commission, 7 lakh hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for Bihar polls.

