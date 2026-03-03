Kolkata, March 3: A momo seller died by suicide on Tuesday, allegedly after his name was deleted from the electoral rolls of West Bengal post Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The deceased has been identified as Gouranga De, a resident of ward number 11 of Jalpaiguri town. He used to live in a rented house with his family and is survived by a wife and son. The family claimed that he has been voting for almost 40 years. However, his name was not in the 2002 voter list. He was called for a hearing during the SIR process.

He also submitted the information and documents that he had. After the final voters' list was published on February 27, it was found Gouranga's name had been omitted from the list. 'Deleted' was written next to his name. According to family and local sources, he was worried ever since his name was removed from the voters' list. West Bengal: 2 Die by Suicide in Malda Amid Alleged Fear Over SIR Process.

The landlord of Gouranga's rented house said, "He was worried ever since his name was removed. He kept asking what would happen to him. The body was recovered this morning. Now what will happen to this family?" The deceased's wife told local reporters, "He had no parents or grandparents, therefore, he could not provide any further information. The other papers that were there were presented at the SIR hearing. But the name was removed from the list. Then today this incident happened."

Jalpaiguri Municipality Chairman Saikat Chatterjee rushed to the spot after receiving the news. He said that Gouranga had approached him after his name was omitted. He had helped him fill form number 6 online. Kolkata Shocker: Girl Dies by Suicide After Not Faring Well in Maths Exam in West Bengal.

Saikat said, "It is a very sad incident. SIR is taking people's lives. It is taking away democratic rights. The Election Commission and the central government must take responsibility for this." The police have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. An investigation into the incident has been started.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

