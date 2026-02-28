Kolkata, February 28: The Election Commission has begun publishing the West Bengal Final Voter List 2026 following the Special Intensive Revision ahead of the Assembly elections. As per the Supreme Court’s directive, the updated electoral rolls are being made available online from February 28, 2026, around 2 PM.

The revision exercise triggered political debate in the Trinamool Congress ruled state, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that genuine voters risk exclusion. The Election Commission, however, maintains that the revision is a routine process to ensure accuracy. West Bengal SIR: Special Intensive Revision Hearing Concludes in State; Final Electoral Roll To Be Published Today.

West Bengal Voter List 2026 Available Online

Voters can now check their names through:

https://www.voters.eci.gov.in

https://www.ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in

ECINET Mobile App

Visiting your polling station or contacting your Booth Level Officer

Hard copies of the rolls have also been displayed in districts such as Bankura and Cooch Behar. West Bengal SIR: Final Voters’ List To Be Published Today, Police Forces Asked To Be Ready for Any Eventuality.

How To Check Your Name on voters.eci.gov.in

Follow these simple steps:

Visit www.voters.eci.gov.in

Click on “Download Electoral Roll” under the Services section

Select:

• State: West Bengal

• Year of Revision: 2026

• Roll Type: SIR Final Roll 2026

• District: As applicable

• Assembly Constituency: As applicable

• Language: As preferred

Enter the captcha code

Choose your polling station name

Click “Download Selected PDFs”

Check your name in the list

You can also use the “Search in Electoral Roll” feature for quicker access.

What If Your Name Is Missing?

If your name does not appear in the final voter list:

Check supplementary lists which will be released in phases until the last date of nomination.

File Form 6 for new inclusion.

File Form 8 for correction or shifting.

Contact your local BLO for assistance.

The Supreme Court has also directed the deployment of serving and former district judges to assist the Election Commission in the revision process.

With Assembly elections approaching, voters are advised to verify their details at the earliest to avoid last minute issues.

