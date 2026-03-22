Mumbai, March 22: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has officially released the results for the Sunday "Day Draw" held today, March 22. A centrepiece of daily life across the Bodoland Territorial Region and wider Assam, the 3 PM draw (Draw No. 51) has identified winners across several popular series, including Singam, Kuil, and Rosa. With a top prize of INR 1 lakh and a ticket price of just INR 2, the lottery continues to see high participation from residents seeking the daily jackpot.

Bodoland Lottery Winning Series and Prize Distribution

Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF. Today's 3 PM session featured an extensive lineup of series, including Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Dear, Future, Thangam, Abble, and Nallaneram. Additional series such as Kumaran, Vishnu, Swarnalaxmi, and Lion were also part of the draw, each following a uniform prize structure. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Result of March 22 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The prize hierarchy for today's draw is as follows:

First Prize: INR 1,00,000 (Jackpot)

Second Prize: INR 7,000

Third Prize: INR 3,500

Consolation/Lower Tiers: Multiple winners in the INR 200, INR 100, and INR 50 categories.

Verification Process for Ticket Holders

Participants are urged to verify their 6-digit ticket numbers against the official Government Gazette or the official website, bodolotteries.com. To ensure accuracy, ticket holders should double-check that their "Series Name" and the "Draw Date" (22-03-2026) perfectly match the published results sheet. Authorities emphasise that only the numbers released through the official BTC channels should be considered valid. Given the high volume of daily participants, manual cross-referencing with the complete result sheet is recommended to confirm eligibility for any of the lower-tier cash prizes.

Claims and Safety Guidelines

Winners are reminded that the physical lottery ticket serves as the primary and mandatory proof of the win. The BTC recommends that all ticket holders keep their original copies in a safe, undamaged condition. To claim the jackpot or any significant prize, winners must present the winning ticket along with valid government-issued identification. Discrepancies in the ticket number or the series name could lead to the disqualification of a claim, making careful comparison with the official announcement vital. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-47 Lottery Result of 22.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

The Bodoland Lottery is a state-regulated program designed to generate revenue for the Territorial Council while providing a legal gambling framework for the public. By offering multiple draws throughout the day—including the popular 3 PM "Day" slot - the program maintains a consistent economic cycle within the region. Today's draw marks the 51st successful session in the current series, reflecting the long-standing popularity of the Singam and Dear series in the local market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).