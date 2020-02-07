Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: How to Download Voter Slip, Check Names in Voters List Online at eci.gov.in And nvsp.in

A polling booth (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 7: The campaigning for Delhi assembly elections 2020 has ended. As per the Election Commission's schedule, polling on 70 Vidhan Sabha seats will be held on February 8. Over 80 lakh registered voters will decide the fate of 672 candidates who are contesting polls. Before heading for the polling station, a registered voter must check his/her name in the electoral roll or voter list. He/she should also download and carry the voter slip to exercise his/her franchise in a hassle-free way. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

Electoral roll or voter list finalised for Delhi assembly elections 2020 is available on the official websites of the Election Commission of India and the Election Commission - Delhi. If your name is included in the voter list, you must download and take out a print of the voter slip which carries important details such as your polling booth location and number. This information will not only help you reach the place where your polling booth is located but also officials identify the voter. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Satta Bazaar Predictions Claim Victory for AAP, BJP's Value Remains Constant.

The easiest way to check name in the electoral roll and get voter slip is to visit eci.gov.in. Click on "Search Name in Voter List" link. You can check your name in the voter list by submitting your personal details such as name, age and address, or can type your EPIC number (Election ID number). Similarly, you can visit the National Voters' Services Portal - nvsp.in - and click on "Search in Electoral Roll" to find your name in the voter list.

Here's another way to find name in voter list and download voter slip for Delhi assembly elections 2020:

Visit ceodelhi.gov.in.

Click on "Electoral Roll Published on 21-JAN-2020" link.

Select language and click on "Main Roll".

Click on your assembly constituency and number where your locality is mentioned.

Enter captcha code and the voter list will open.

Delhi saw a triangular electoral contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP came to power, winning 67 seats in the 70-member House. While the BJP could win just three seats, the Congress drew a blank.