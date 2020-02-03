Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Satta Bazaar Predictions Claim Victory for AAP, BJP's Value Remains Constant

BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 3: With just days remaining for the polling to take place in Delhi, the heat is on in the satta bazaar. The trends have drifted towards Aam Aadmi Party from Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, as incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems to be most favourite among the voters.

Considering the shoot out incident at Shaheen Bagh on Sunday evening, people seem have been loosing their confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Also, the Union government's take on Shaheen Bagh and other anti-CAA protests in the national capital have added more worries for the opposition parties. 'Goli Maarna Bandh Karo' Chants Echo in Parliament As MoS Finance Anurag Thakur Faces MPs' Ire Over Shaheen Bagh And Jamia Shooting.

According to the fresh estimate of the satta bazaar, Kejriwal's AAP is most likely to win around 42-47 seats in the Delhi polls, while traders have thought that AAP might cross 50 in thier previous expectation on January 12. Also, the Satta Bazaar brokers predict that BJP can win more that 5-10 seats in the upcoming elections.

Apart from this, Congress' vote share too had increased in the recent times, which might result in 6-8 seats' victory. Following this, the value of AAP has raised in the Satta Market which is expected to be at 58:60. For BJP the satta value has been expected at 55:60. This might be due to polarisation of politics over CAA, NRC and Shaheen bagh by different political parties.