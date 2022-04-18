Delhi, April 18: The Delhi University has issued a notification for the recruitment of 92 Assistant Professors at Hansraj College. Candidates who are interested and eligible can now apply for the posts on the official website, at colrec.du.ac.in, or visit the college website at hansrajcollege.ac.in.

Candidates can read the advertisement here. The deadline for submission of the application is within two weeks of the date of publication of the advertisement. TCS Recruitment 2022: Apply for Various Posts at IT Firm Through TCS Atlas Hiring Programme; Check Details.

How to Apply for DU Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can visit the Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment page at colrec.du.ac.in or the college website at hansrajcollege.ac.in to apply for the post.

Vacancy Details for DU Recruitment 2022:

Botany: 6

Chemistry: 3

Commerce: 9

Computer Science: 1

Economics: 9

Electronics: 3

English: 6

Hindi: 8

History: 7

Mathematics: 11

Philosophy: 4

Physical Education: 2

Physics: 11

Sanskrit: 3

Zoology: 9

The posts are in the academic level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs 57,700 as per the 7th CPC pay matrix in addition to other usual allowances. Candidates seeking this opportunity are advised to keep an eye on the websites of Delhi University and Hansraj College for more information.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2022 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).