EPFO 3.0 Launch: How Much PF Can You Withdraw Through UPI?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is undertaking a major digital upgrade under its proposed EPFO 3.0 initiative, which is expected to allow subscribers to withdraw or transfer provident fund (PF) savings through UPI and UPI-enabled ATMs. The move is aimed at simplifying access to retirement savings, reducing processing delays and making PF services more accessible for millions of members.

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced in May that testing of the facility had been completed and that the service would be rolled out soon. While no official launch date has been announced, the initiative is being positioned as a key step in EPFO's broader digital transformation and service simplification efforts. EPF Nomination Rules: Can an Unmarried Employee Nominate a Brother or Sister for PF Benefits? Here’s What EPFO Says.

What Is EPFO 3.0?

EPFO 3.0 seeks to create a largely paperless system for provident fund withdrawals and transfers. Under the proposed framework, eligible subscribers will be able to access a portion of their EPF savings directly through UPI-linked bank accounts.

The system is expected to allow members to view the eligible EPF balance available for transfer, authenticate the transaction using their linked UPI PIN and receive funds directly into their bank accounts. Once the amount is credited, subscribers can use the funds for digital payments or withdraw cash through regular banking channels and ATMs. EPFO Interest Update: When Will 8.25% EPF Interest for FY 2025–26 Be Credited? Here’s What Subscribers Need To Know.

How Much Can Subscribers Withdraw?

According to the proposed framework, EPFO members may be able to withdraw between 50% and 75% of their EPF balance through UPI or UPI-enabled ATMs, depending on applicable conditions. Under the rules, at least 25% of the provident fund corpus must remain untouched as a mandatory retention amount or buffer.

According to Mandaviya, the project includes freezing a certain proportion (at least 25%) of the EPF account while making a significant portion available for withdrawal through members' bank accounts via UPI.

As part of efforts to improve service delivery, EPFO has increased the auto-settlement limit from INR 1 lakh to INR 5 lakh. The enhanced limit is intended to help members access funds within three days for purposes such as housing, education, marriage and medical treatment.

The EPFO's auto-settlement mode has processed more than 3.52 crore claims for amounts up to INR 5 lakh as of February 25, 2026. The organisation had increased the auto-settlement threshold from INR 1 lakh to INR 5 lakh in June last year to reduce manual intervention and shorten processing timelines.

Will ATM-Based Withdrawals Affect Pension Benefits?

The proposed ATM withdrawal facility will apply only to the EPF balance, including contributions made by employees and employers towards the provident fund. The pension component under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) will remain unaffected by withdrawals made through the new mechanism.

EPFO 3.0 also includes measures aimed at improving member services through digital authentication and self-service features. Members will be able to use Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG app to obtain and activate Universal Account Numbers (UANs), activate existing UANs, access passbooks, update incorrect information and submit claims online.

The organisation has also enabled first-time Aadhaar correction and linking through the Joint Declaration facility available on the Member Portal.

The EPFO is also planning to use WhatsApp to improve member communication and service delivery. Under the initiative, members will be able to send a "Hello" message to EPFO's verified WhatsApp number to begin interactions with the organisation. Services will be available in regional languages, and members can choose to receive updates on their registered mobile numbers.

Officials say the platform will provide 24/7 support for routine queries and improve accessibility for mobile users. The Labour Ministry has also launched initiatives to reduce litigation and accelerate the resolution of pending cases.

According to the minister, EPFO has undertaken a mission-mode exercise to dispose of cases pending before consumer courts and other legal forums. Under the 'Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN)' programme, cases were identified in advance and expedited for resolution.

According to official data, more than 1.29 crore workers were added to the payroll during 2024-25. The EPFO currently manages a corpus of nearly INR 28 lakh crore and serves crores of members across the country. Officials say the organisation continues to be a preferred retirement savings platform due to its institutional safeguards, tax benefits and relatively higher returns.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).