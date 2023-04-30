Hailing from Israel, Gal Gadot has made huge ways in Hollywood. Delivering some dramatic roles and now being known for her action flicks, Gadot has easily become one of the recognisable and biggest stars of the industry. She has that “it” factor to her and has continuously starred in films that have garnered a massive fan following and have done really at the box office too. Gal Gadot Says ‘Go Green’ As She Poses in Striped Shorts and Sweatshirt in Her Latest Insta Post (View Pics).

With just how Gadot’s career has boomed over the years, there is no one particular point in time where you can figure out exactly where her success started. Rather, over the years she has just grown bigger and bigger. So, to celebrate Gal Gadot turning 38, let’s take a look at five of her best roles that have turner her into a major star.

Natalie Jones (Keeping Up with the Joneses)

Keeping Up with the Joneses is by far one of the most painful things you can watch, however, Gadot’s inclusion actually makes it a bit bearable. The actress brings a light comedic tone to the film playing the role of Natalie, and her scenes with Isla Fisher are some of the highlights of the movie. Not her best, but certainly not her worst.

Linnet (Death on the Nile)

Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile certainly was a whodunit that can be a mixed watch, but Gadot’s act as Linnet is what makes so much of the movie fun. Playing the role of a woman who betrays her best friend by falling for her fiancé and almost marrying him, Gadot brought a certain starpower to her scenes and definitely made for an entertaining time.

Shank (Ralph Breaks the Internet)

In this sequel to Wreck it Ralph, Gadot flexes her voice acting skills. Playing the role of Shank, a character in an online racing game, Gadot plays a badass that definitely proves to be one of the many interesting characters in the sequel. Having a lot of fun voicing the character, it for sure made Shank into one of her better performances.

Gisele Yashar (Fast and Furious Movies)

Being Gadot’s first ever role, her turn as Gisele Yashar was definitely a fun one. Bringing her magic to the Fast and Furious franchise, Gadot proved here that she could be a great action star. Starring in three of the franchise’s films, this was what turned her into a recognisable name. Fast X: Gal Gadot Touted to Return As Gisele in the 10th Installment of the Fast & Furious Franchise.

Wonder Woman (DC Extended Universe)

The initial reactions to Gadot’s casting as Wonder Woman was met with a heavily mixed response, however, with time, she has now very much become synonymous with the character. Being one of the most iconic castings of our time, Gadot’s turn as Wonder Woman has earned her a lot of fans and made her into the star she is today.

Gal Gadot certainly is a great actress, and we can’t wait to see what she does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a happy birthday.

