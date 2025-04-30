Famous People Born on April 30: ​April 30 is notable for the birthdays of several prominent figures across various fields. Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, known for his explosive batting and record-breaking centuries, celebrates his birthday on April 30. In the entertainment industry, Israeli actress Gal Gadot, renowned for her role as Wonder Woman, celebrates her birthday, as does Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, known for her performances in films like Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out. American actress Kirsten Dunst, recognised for her roles in Spider-Man and Melancholia, also shares this birth date. Dadasaheb Phalke's birth anniversary, celebrated on April 30, honours the visionary filmmaker who revolutionised Indian cinema by creating the first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra, in 1913, paving the way for the vibrant film industry we know today. In the music scene, rapper Travis Scott marks his birthday on this day. Additionally, Swedish monarch King Carl XVI Gustaf, who has been reigning since 1973, was born on April 30. This date also commemorates the birth of the esteemed German mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss, often referred to as the "Prince of Mathematicians," whose contributions have had a lasting impact on the field.​

Famous April 30 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rohit Sharma Dadasaheb Phalke (30 April 1870 – 16 February 1944) Carl XVI Gustaf António Guterres Travis Scott Kirsten Dunst Gal Gadot Sam Heughan Ana de Armas Kunal Nayyar Ian Healy Keith Sequeira Pradeep Sarkar (30 April 1955 – 24 March 2023) Marc-André ter Stegen

