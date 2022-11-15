Gal Gadot is one of the finest actresses of Hollywood, who is also known for her impeccable taste in style. Well, her latest Insta post is all cool yet cute. She is seen dressed in green striped shorts and sweatshirt and captioned her post saying ‘Go Green’. The minimal makeup and top knot hairdo makes her look all chic. Gal Gadot Stuns in Brown Bikini With No Make-Up While She Enjoys Sunbathing and Dipping Her Legs in a Pool (View Pics).

Gal Gadot Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)