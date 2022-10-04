Mumbai, October 4: Ahead of the Dussehra festival, gold and silver prices observed a mixed trend as the nine day festival of Navratri comes to an end on Wednesday, October 5. A day before the Dussehra festival, gold prices of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 47,350 per 10 grams while the price of 8 grams stood at Rs 37,880. When compared to the prices with that of Monday, October 3, the gold prices of 10 and 8 grams have seen an increase of Rs 500 and Rs 400 respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of 24-carat gold today, October 4 is Rs 51,660 for 10 grams and Rs 41,328 for 8 grams. The 24-carat gold also observed an hike of Rs 550 and 440 for 10 grams and 8 grams gold. The prices of 24-carat gold was highest in Chennai with 10 grams gold prices at Rs 52,100 followed by Mumbai (Rs 51,660), Delhi (Rs 51,820) and Kolkata (Rs 51,660). Since the last two days, 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices have seen a hike of Rs 300 to Rs 550. Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Sees Dip During Navratri 2022, 10 Grams of 24-Carat Priced at Rs 49,960; Check Prices in Your City.

If gold trends are seen, the prices of gold were lowest on September 16 when it was Rs 45,800 for 22-carat gold and Rs 49,960 for 24-carat gold. Meanwhile, the prices of silver has also seen an up-trend with 10 gram silver costing Rs 618 and 100 gram at Rs 6,180. Silver is costliest in Chennai at Rs 6,670 for 10 gram followed by Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata having the 10 gram silver prices at Rs 6,180.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2022 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).