Mumbai, September 28: Gold prices were trading flat on Wednesday, after hitting a fresh two-and-half-year low. on September 28, standing at Rs. 49,960 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold. Ten grams of 22-carat gold are being sold at Rs 45,790. Meanwhile, Silver is priced at Rs. 55,000 per kilogram for retail. The dip in the luxury metal market during the festive season has spread joy among the buyers.

In the national capital, New Delhi, the 22-carat of gold recorded a level of Rs 45,940 whereas 24-carat of the precious metal was being sold at Rs 50,120 per 10 grams. In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat is being sold at Rs. 45,800, while 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at 49,970. Among all major Indian cities, gold is the priciest in Chennai and retailed at Rs 50,280 for 10 grams of 24-carat variety and Rs 46,090 for 22-carat.

Gold prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad recorded similar levels and the metal traded at Rs 45,790 for the 22-carat variety and Rs 49,960 for 24-carat gold. Gold retailed at Rs 45,840 and Rs 50,010 for the 22-carat and 24-carat varieties respectively in Bengaluru.

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied.

