Mumba, July 8: People in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other metro cities are looking online to know the gold rate in the country today, July 8 (Tuesday). This comes after gold prices fell by INR 550 to INR 98,570 per 10 grams in Delhi on Monday, July 7, following muted global trends and continued tariff threats by US President Donald Trump. The All India Sarafa Association said that the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity settled at INR 99,120 per 10 grams on Saturday, July 5, up by INR 100 from the previous close.

On the other hand, gold of 99.5 per cent purity declined by INR 500 to INR 98,100 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes. With gold rate in India dropping by INR 550 on July 7, people are interested to know the latest prices of the yellow metal in metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, etc. Search terms including "Gold rate today Delhi", "Gold rate today Mumbai" and "Gold Rate Today" are also trending online. So what are gold rates across the country today, July 8? Scroll below to know prices of yellow metal as gold falls by INR 550. Gold Falls Rs 550 to Rs 98,570/10 G Amid Muted Global Demand.

Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities Today, July 8 (Price Per 10 Gram)

City 22K Gold (per 10gm) 24K Gold (per 10gm) Mumbai INR 90,090 INR 98,280 Delhi INR 90,240 INR 98,430 Bengaluru INR 90,090 INR 98,280 Chennai INR 90,090 INR 98,280 Jaipur INR 90,240 INR 98,430 Hyderabad INR 90,090 INR 98,280 Patna INR 90,140 INR 98,280 Ahmedabad INR 90,140 INR 98,320 Kolkata INR 90,090 INR 98,280

According to Good Returns the price of yellow metal is INR 9,828 per gram for 24 karat gold in India. Similarly gold is priced at INR 9,009 per gram for 22 karat gold and INR 7,371 per gram for 18 karat gold in the country. On Monday, July 7, gold futures fell 0.05 per cent to INR 95,424 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver slipped 0.12 per cent to INR 1,05,100 per kg. It is worth noting that these gold rates exclude GST and making charges. Digital Gold Investments in India: Why It's the New Preferred Choice for Millennials.

The prices of gold in India depend on factors such as international market rates, import duties, taxes, and changes in the value of the rupee. That said, gold continues to hold cultural and financial importance among the people nationwide. The yellow metal is usually purchased during weddings and festivals, ensuring it is high in demand, thereby making the country one of the biggest consumers of gold across the globe.

