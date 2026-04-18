Getting a driving licence in India is now easier than ever, thanks to digital services introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Applicants can complete most steps online through the Sarathi Parivahan Portal, while vehicle-related services are managed on the Vahan Parivahan Portal.

There are two stages in the process: a learner’s licence, valid for six months, and a permanent driving licence issued after passing a driving test. To apply, you must be at least 16 years old for gearless vehicles and 18 years old for geared vehicles, and hold a learner’s licence for at least 30 days before applying for a permanent DL. EPFO Update 2026: How To Correct PF Account Errors Online via UAN Portal Without Office Visit.

Keep essential documents ready, including age proof, address proof, passport-size photographs, and a medical certificate if applicable.

How to Apply for Learner’s Driving Licence Online

Visit the Sarathi Parivahan Portal

Click on ‘Driving Licence Related Services’

Select your state

Choose ‘Apply for Learner Licence’

Fill in the application form carefully

Upload required documents

Pay the application fee online

Book a slot for the learner’s test

Take the test online or at the RTO

The learner’s test includes basic traffic rules and road signs, and results are usually declared instantly. GPay Pocket Money: How To Activate UPI Circle in Google Pay.

How to Apply for Permanent Driving Licence Online

Visit the Sarathi Parivahan Portal

Click on ‘Apply for Driving Licence’

Enter your learner’s licence details

Fill out the application form

Pay the required fee

Book a driving test slot

Visit the RTO and appear for the test

During the test, applicants must demonstrate basic driving skills like control, turning, and parking.

The learner’s licence fee is around INR 150, while the permanent licence costs about INR 500, depending on the state. Learner licences are issued quickly, and permanent licences are typically delivered within two to four weeks after passing the test.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).