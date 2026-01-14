Mumbai, January 14: As the high-stakes municipal elections for 29 civic bodies across Maharashtra, including Mumbai (BMC), Pune (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad (PCMC), and Thane, approach on January 15, 2026, authorities have issued critical guidelines for voters. To ensure a smooth voting process, the State Election Commission (SEC) has made digital voter slips available for download and clarified the mandatory identification documents required at polling stations. With nearly 3.5 crore citizens eligible to vote, the elections mark a significant logistical undertaking, with results scheduled to be declared on January 16.

How to Download Your Voter Information Slip

The Voter Information Slip (VIS) is an essential document that provides details on your polling booth, part number, and serial number. Voters can obtain their slips through the following steps:

Official Portals: Visit the Election Commission of India (ECI) website at voters.eci.gov.in or the Maharashtra State Election Commission portal.

Search Options: You can search for your name using your EPIC (Voter ID) number , by entering personal details (name, date of birth, and district), or via a registered mobile number using an OTP.

The 'Matadhikar' App: For mobile users, the SEC has launched the ‘Matadhikar’ app (available on Google Play Store). It allows voters to find their names, locate their polling stations, and even view information about candidates in their specific wards.

Printing: Once your details appear, click on ‘View Details’ and select ‘Print Voter Information’ to save a digital copy or print the slip. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: How Many Votes Must You Cast? Do All Votes Have To Go to One Party? Can You Cast Fewer Votes?.

Essential Documents for Voting

While the voter slip helps locate your booth, it is not accepted as a standalone identity proof. To cast a vote, you must carry your original Voter ID (EPIC card). If you do not have your physical Voter ID, the SEC permits several alternative government-issued photo IDs, including:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Indian Passport

Driving License

Passbook with photograph issued by a Bank or Post Office

Pension document with photograph

Understanding the New Voting Format

A key change for the 2026 elections is the shift in the electoral system. Except for Mumbai (BMC), which continues with the one-ward-one-corporator model, other municipal corporations like Pune, Thane, and PCMC will follow a multiple-member ward system. Under this format, voters will cast three or four separate votes for different candidates within their ward during a single visit to the booth. This system is designed to provide broader representation but requires voters to be attentive to the multiple ballots or buttons on the EVM. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026.

Context and Market Impact

The January 15 polls are expected to see a massive turnout, and as a result, a public holiday has been declared in the poll-bound regions. Major financial institutions, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain closed on Thursday to facilitate voting. The counting of votes will take place the following day, January 16, determining the leadership of Maharashtra’s most influential urban local bodies for the next five years.

