Is Message Asking You To Add or Update Mobile Number on Driving License via Aadhaar Authentication Real or Fake? Know the Truth and How To Do It

New Delhi, August 21: A viral message claiming that citizens can update or add their mobile numbers to driving licenses through Aadhaar authentication has been doing the rounds on social media. At first, many thought the SMS was just another hoax designed to steal personal data.

But the claim is real. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made it mandatory to update mobile numbers linked with Driving Licenses (DLs) and Registration Certificates (RCs) using Aadhaar-based authentication. The move will help ensure timely delivery of e-challans, renewal alerts, tax and insurance reminders and other official notifications. Mumbai Airport Runways Flooded After Heavy Rain? Fact Check Reveals Old Video of Chennai Airport Circulated With Fake Claim.

SMS Claims Mobile Number Update for Driving License via Aadhaar

The Parivahan portals now feature a clear “Update Your Mobile Number” banner on both Vahan (RC) and Sarathi (DL), enabling online updates. The process relies on Aadhaar OTP authentication, ensuring only rightful owners can securely seed their mobile numbers.

Steps for Updating Your Mobile Number

Through Vahan Portal (for Vehicle Registration/RC)

Visit the Vahan portal (vahan.parivahan.gov.in).

Go to “Online Services” → “Vehicle Related Services”.

Select your state (e.g., Bihar) and click on “Mobile Number Update”.

Enter your Vehicle Registration Number, Chassis Number, and Engine Number.

Provide your new mobile number.

Generate and enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked number.

Through Sarathi Portal (for Driving Licence/DL)

Visit the Sarathi portal (sarathi.parivahan.gov.in).

Select your state (e.g., Bihar).

Choose “Driving License” → “Services on Driver’s License”.

Continue and enter your License Number and Date of Birth.

Follow the instructions to update your mobile number.

Complete the process with OTP verification.

It is important to note that if there is a mismatch in details or the Aadhaar-based OTP authentication fails, you may need to visit your local RTO/DTO with your Driving Licence/RC, Aadhaar and ID proof for manual verification and approval. Did You Get an SMS To Update Your Address To Receive a Package From India Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

The initiative is viewed as a move to curb misuse of the transport system. Authorities observed that some individuals change mobile numbers or addresses to evade fines or hide violations. By mandating Aadhaar-based verification and linking contact details, the ministry seeks to build a more accountable, transparent, and traceable framework for vehicle owners and license holders.

Fact check

Claim : SMS asking to update and confirm your mobile number on parivahan.gov.in is an official step under Aadhaar authentication for driving licence records. Conclusion : Yes, it is a government initiative to streamline transport services, prevent fraud and ensure secure, verified communication with licence holders. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).