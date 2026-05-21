How To Update Aadhaar Card Documents Online for Free?

The government has extended the free online Aadhaar document update facility by another year, giving millions of Aadhaar holders more time to refresh identity and address records without paying any fee. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said Aadhaar users can continue updating proof of identity and proof of address documents online free of cost through the myAadhaar portal till June 14, 2027.

The extension comes at a time when Aadhaar authentication is deeply integrated into banking, income-tax filing, investments, insurance, telecom services, subsidies and other financial transactions. Officials said outdated Aadhaar records can lead to delays in KYC verification, subsidy transfers and account-related services. Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended: UIDAI Announces New Last Date, Check Details.

Why Aadhaar Updates Matter

For many Indians, Aadhaar has become a primary document for identity verification across both government and private services.

Banks, mutual fund companies, insurers, pension systems and telecom providers rely heavily on Aadhaar-linked KYC checks. If demographic or address information linked to Aadhaar is outdated, users may face:

Delays in opening bank or demat accounts

KYC rejection during mutual fund or insurance purchases

Problems receiving direct benefit transfers

Difficulty in SIM verification

Issues during PAN-Aadhaar authentication

Delays in pension or subsidy-related services

Frequent movers, students, tenants, migrant workers and employees shifting cities are among those expected to benefit the most from timely Aadhaar updates. mAadhaar App Getting Discontinued Soon: UIDAI Urges Citizens To Download New Version With Face Authentication and QR Sharing Features.

What Has Changed?

Earlier, users had to pay a fee for uploading supporting documents online. The service was later made free for a limited period and has now been extended again. However, the free facility is available only through the myAadhaar portal. Aadhaar centres will continue charging fees for offline document updates.

UIDAI has encouraged users, especially those whose Aadhaar was created many years ago, to voluntarily refresh their records and supporting documents to improve database accuracy.

Who Should Consider Updating Aadhaar Documents?

UIDAI has advised users to consider updating documents if:

Their current address differs from Aadhaar records

Supporting identity documents have changed

They recently shifted residence or cities

Aadhaar was issued nearly a decade ago

Demographic details require correction

They face repeated KYC verification problems

Officials said even users whose demographic details remain unchanged are encouraged to upload fresh supporting documents periodically.

How to Update Aadhaar Documents Online for Free

Visit the myAadhaar portal and log in using your Aadhaar number

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Verify demographic details displayed in the profile

Proceed with document update if details are correct

Select an identity proof document from the list

Upload the file in JPEG, PNG or PDF format

Select an address proof document

Upload the address document and submit consent

UIDAI said uploaded files should generally remain below 2 MB in size.

Which Aadhaar Services Still Require Fees?

While online document uploads remain free till June 2027, several Aadhaar-related services continue to attract charges.

Biometric Updates

First biometric update between ages 5 and 7: Free

First or second update between ages 15 and 17: Free

Other biometric updates: INR 125

UIDAI has also temporarily relaxed charges for biometric updates between ages 7 and 15 till September 30, 2026.

Demographic Updates

Demographic update along with biometric update: Free

Separate demographic update: INR 75

Offline Document Updates

Users visiting Aadhaar enrolment or update centres for document submission must pay INR 75.

New Aadhaar App to Replace mAadhaar

Alongside the extension announcement, UIDAI said the existing mAadhaar app will eventually be phased out and replaced with a new Aadhaar application. The upcoming app is expected to support QR-based Aadhaar sharing, stronger privacy controls and easier access to Aadhaar-linked services.

Officials said the move aligns with the government’s push towards app-based digital identity verification, allowing users to securely share Aadhaar information without submitting physical photocopies.

The transition is also expected to reduce risks linked to misuse of physical Aadhaar copies while making digital verification faster across financial and government platforms.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (UIDAI ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).