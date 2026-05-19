Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended: UIDAI Announces New Last Date, Check Details

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the free online Aadhaar document update facility for another year, allowing users to update identity and address-related documents through the myAadhaar portal without paying any fee until June 14, 2027.

The service was earlier scheduled to end in June 2026. According to an office memorandum issued by UIDAI on May 13, 2026, the extension was granted following a positive response from Aadhaar users updating their records online. The move is expected to benefit millions of Aadhaar holders who need to refresh or verify their demographic details linked to the identity system. mAadhaar App Getting Discontinued Soon: UIDAI Urges Citizens To Download New Version With Face Authentication and QR Sharing Features.

What the Free Aadhaar Update Extension Means

The free service applies specifically to online document updates related to:

Proof of Identity (PoI)

Proof of Address (PoA)

Users can upload supporting documents through the myAadhaar portal to update or verify details associated with their Aadhaar profile. How To Verify Your Mobile Number and Email Linked to Aadhaar; Step-by-Step Guide for Verification of Aadhaar Contact Details.

UIDAI said in its memorandum: “It has been decided to extend the facility for one more year, i.e., from June 15, 2026, to June 14, 2027.” However, the exemption from fees is available only through the online portal. If users choose to visit Aadhaar enrolment or update centres physically, they will still have to pay a fee of INR 75 for document updates.

How to Update Aadhaar Documents Online

The document update process can be completed online through the myAadhaar portal in a few steps. Users must first log in using their Aadhaar number and OTP verification. After authentication, they can upload scanned copies of valid identity and address proof documents and submit the update request digitally.

Once submitted, users receive a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN), which can be used later to track the application status.

UIDAI Announces New Aadhaar App

Alongside the extension announcement, UIDAI also confirmed that the current mAadhaar application will gradually be replaced by a new Aadhaar App. In a post shared on X, the authority said the new app would provide a more secure and user-friendly experience.

According to UIDAI, upcoming features in the new app will include:

QR-based Aadhaar sharing

Enhanced privacy controls

Faster access to Aadhaar services

The authority said the redesigned application is intended to simplify digital identity management for users.

Aadhaar Update Charges Explained

UIDAI also clarified the fee structure for different Aadhaar updates. Biometric updates such as fingerprints, iris scans and photographs remain free for children during mandatory age-related updates. In other cases, biometric updates may cost INR 125.

Demographic changes, including updates to name, gender, date of birth, address, mobile number or email, are free when combined with biometric updates. Otherwise, a fee of INR 75 applies. For now, online document updates through the myAadhaar portal remain free until June 14, 2027.

The extension of the free update facility is part of broader efforts by UIDAI to improve digital access and encourage Aadhaar holders to maintain updated identity records.

With Aadhaar increasingly linked to banking, welfare schemes, mobile services and government documentation, authorities have encouraged users to regularly review and verify their details.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).