PM Narendra Modi, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides Hold Bilateral Talks in Delhi (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, May 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday. The talks are expected to focus on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest including trade, investment, technology, education, culture, mobility, defence and security, AI, FinTech, innovation and research. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance including cooperation in multilateral fora, according to the statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Prior to the meeting, the two leaders warmly greeted each other and even took a selfie together. Earlier in the day, President Christodoulides paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. PM Narendra Modi to Chair Key Council of Ministers Meeting Amid Reshuffle Speculation, West Asia Concerns.

PM Modi, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides Hold Bilateral Talks

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides hold a bilateral meeting, at Hyderabad House. (Video: DD) pic.twitter.com/alS6ZgeykI — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called on President Christodoulides and expressed appreciation for his positive sentiments and guidance for the bilateral ties and cooperation between India and the European Union.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a posted on X, "Delighted to call on President Christodulides of the Republic of Cyprus in New Delhi today. Value his positive sentiments and guidance for strengthening our bilateral ties and India - EU cooperation."

"Look forward to his meeting with PM Narendra Modi later today, further advancing our partnership," he added. Christodoulides arrived in the national capital on Thursday and was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta. ‘Thank You PM Modi’: Parle Products Reacts After PM Narendra Modi Gifts Melody Toffee to Giorgia Meloni During Rome Visit.

"Warm welcome to President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus as he arrives in New Delhi following the Mumbai leg of his visit. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour and was warmly received by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Ajay Tamta,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

According to the MEA, the visit builds on the momentum generated by PM Modi’s historic visit to Cyprus in June 2025 and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthening the India-Cyprus partnership. In New Delhi, Christodoulides will meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host an official banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary.

Before arriving in New Delhi, Christodoulides travelled to Mumbai as part of his India visit. Earlier on Thursday, Christodoulides, along with NSE Chairman Srinivas Injeti and NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, rang the NSE India bell in Mumbai. “The visit also included a tour of the NSE premises, followed by engaging discussions with our leadership team on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring avenues for deeper collaboration,” NSE India wrote on X.

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