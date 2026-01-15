IBPS PO and SO final exam results 2025 have been declared at ibps.in (Photo Credits: ibps.in)

Mumbai, January 15: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially announced the final results for the Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment cycles for 2025-26. Today, January 15, the institute activated the combined result links for the Mains examination and the interview stage on its official website. This announcement marks the conclusion of the selection process for thousands of banking aspirants, leading to the provisional allotment of candidates into various participating public sector banks across India. Here's the direct link to check IBPS PO and SO exams.

Accessing the Combined Results and Scorecard

The results released today represent the integrated scores of the Online Mains Examination and the subsequent Interview round. Candidates can access their qualifying status by visiting ibps.in. The result portal will remain active for exactly one month, from January 15 to February 14, after which the links will be disabled.

To view their scorecard, candidates are required to provide the following credentials:

Registration Number or Roll Number

Password or Date of Birth (in dd-mm-yyyy format)

Captcha Code as displayed on the login screen

Steps To View IBPS PO and SO Final Results 2025

Visit the Official Website: Go to the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's official portal at ibps.in.

Go to the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's official portal at ibps.in. Select Your Cadre: * For Probationary Officers, click on the "CRP PO/MT" link. For Specialist Officers, click on the "CRP Specialist Officers" link.

* For Probationary Officers, click on the "CRP PO/MT" link. For Specialist Officers, click on the "CRP Specialist Officers" link. Find the Result Link: Click on the notification that says "Combined Result for Main Exam and Interview for CRP-PO/MT-XIV" (or SO equivalent).

Click on the notification that says "Combined Result for Main Exam and Interview for CRP-PO/MT-XIV" (or SO equivalent). Enter Login Credentials: Use registration number or Roll Number, Password or Date of Birth

Use registration number or Roll Number, Password or Date of Birth Submit and View: Enter the Captcha code shown on the screen and click "Login" to view your provisional allotment status and final score.

Vacancy Breakdown and Provisional Allotment

The final result has determined the fate of candidates competing for more than 6,000 vacancies across the participating banks. According to the official notification, the allotment has been made based on merit-cum-preference and the category-wise vacancies reported by the banks for the 2026-27 financial year.

IBPS PO (CRP-PO/MT-XV): Approximately 5,208 vacancies were filled through this cycle.

IBPS SO (CRP-SPL-XV): Around 1,007 Specialist Officer posts, including IT Officers, Agriculture Field Officers, and Law Officers, were part of this recruitment.

Provisional allotment is subject to the candidate fulfilling the eligibility criteria of the respective banks and successfully completing the document verification and medical fitness tests.

Selection Criteria and Weightage

For both the PO and SO cadres, the final merit list is prepared by combining the marks of the Mains exam and the Interview.

IBPS PO: The weightage ratio for the Mains Exam and Interview is 80:20.

IBPS SO: While the ratio remains similar, the professional knowledge paper from the Mains stage carries the primary weightage for the final selection.

Prelims Status: It is important to note that marks obtained in the Preliminary examination were qualifying in nature and have not been added to the final score.

Next Steps for Successful Candidates

Selected candidates will receive an individual intimation regarding their provisional allotment at the email address and mobile number registered with IBPS. The respective participating banks will then initiate the joining formalities, which include a thorough verification of original documents, including educational certificates, caste certificates (if applicable), and identity proofs. Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of their final result and scorecard, as these documents will be required during the physical reporting at the allotted bank branches.

