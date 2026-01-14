New Delhi, January 14: The UGC NET December 2025 provisional answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 14, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET December 2025 examination can now download the provisional answer key, check their recorded responses, and view the subject-wise question papers on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer key covers exams conducted on December 31, 2025, January 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, 2026. This release allows candidates to cross-check their answers and estimate their expected scores ahead of the final result declaration. JEE Main Admit Card 2026: When Will NTA Release Hall Ticket?

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key: Objection Window

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the provisional key can raise objections online. The objection window is open from January 14 to January 17, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. Requests submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip Released by NTA, Know How To Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To challenge a question, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of INR 200 per question. Payment can be made via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. Objections without successful fee payment will not be considered.

How to Challenge UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key

• Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in

• Click on “View Question Paper” to check responses

• Select “View/Challenge Answer Key”

• Choose the question and the answer option to challenge

• Upload supporting documents in a single PDF file

• Submit the claim and pay the required fee

All objections will be reviewed by subject experts. If found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The final UGC NET December 2025 result will be prepared based on the revised answer key, and candidates will not receive individual notifications regarding the acceptance or rejection of their objections.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).