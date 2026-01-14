Mumbai, January 14: As Mumbai prepares for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, January 15, 2026, will be observed as a public holiday across polling areas. The announcement by the Maharashtra State Election Commission is aimed at boosting voter turnout and ensuring the smooth conduct of civic polls across Maharashtra.

The holiday will apply within Mumbai and other regions falling under 29 municipal corporations in the state.

January 15 Public Holiday: Who Will Get a Day Off?

As per the official notification, January 15 will be a public holiday for:

• State and municipal government offices

• Semi-government bodies

• Public sector undertakings (PSUs)

• Banks and financial institutions

• Central government offices functioning within polling limits

Private establishments may decide on their operations independently, though many companies are expected to remain closed or allow flexible work arrangements to enable employees to vote. Mumbai Shutdown for BMC Elections 2026: What’s Open and Closed on January 15?

Are Schools and Colleges Open or Closed on January 15?

Schools and colleges are not specifically mentioned in the Election Commission’s order, leading to some uncertainty among students and parents. However, based on past election-day practices, most educational institutions in polling areas usually remain closed. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Polling for 29 Municipal Corporations Including Mumbai on January 15; Counting on January 16

What is Expected in Mumbai?

• Government and BMC-run schools and colleges are likely to remain closed, as many campuses are used as polling stations or for election-related duties.

• Teaching and non-teaching staff are often assigned election work, making regular classes difficult.

• Private schools and colleges may also suspend classes, especially if their premises are requisitioned for polling or security arrangements.

That said, there is no blanket closure directive for all educational institutions.

Advisory for Students and Voters

Students and parents are advised to wait for official communication from their respective schools or colleges before making travel plans.

Eligible student voters should use the polling-day holiday to cast their vote conveniently, as polling stations will remain open throughout the day.

In summary, January 15 will be a public holiday in Mumbai for the BMC elections. While schools and colleges are expected to remain closed in many cases, the final decision rests with individual institutions, and official confirmation should be checked in advance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).