Mumbai, April 25: As protests and candlelight marches continue across India following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, the Pakistan army initiated small arms firing across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on the morning of Friday, April 25, leading to the speculations of India Pakistan war. Indian security forces also engaged in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Bandipora. The incident occurred when the terrorists opened fire on security jawans during a search operation on Friday.

PM Narendra Modi vowed to hunt down the gunmen responsible for killing 26 civilians at the scenic Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. "India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth," PM Modi said. Accordingly, India took serious steps against Pakistan following the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack. While India takes on Pakistan on the diplomatic front, it's important to see where the two neighbouring nations stand on the military front. Let's take a look at the comparison between the two countries. Pakistan Opens Firing Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Tension Over Pahalgam Attack, Indian Army Responding Effectively.

Where Do India and Pakistan Stand on List of World's Most Powerful Armies

According to the latest Global Firepower Index 2025, India has secured the 4th position among the world’s most powerful armies, while Pakistan has slipped from 9th to 12th place. The index evaluates over 60 parameters, including GDP, military strength, population, and defence budgets, to assess a nation's conventional fighting capability.

Defence Budget

India’s defence allocation for FY 2025-26 stands at INR 6.8 lakh crore (USD 79 billion), marking a 9.5% hike over the previous year. In contrast, Pakistan has raised its defence budget by INR 159 billion, reaching a total of INR 2,281 billion. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Benjamin Netanyahu to Giorgia Meloni, Top World Leaders Dial PM Narendra Modi To Express Shock Over Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Military Personnel

India ranks second globally in terms of active military personnel, with 1.45 million troops, a reserve force of 1.15 million, and 2.52 million paramilitary personnel. Pakistan fields 654,000 active troops and 500,000 paramilitary forces.

Land Power

India maintains a significant edge with 4,201 tanks, including the T-90 Bhishma and Arjun variants, and 148,594 armoured vehicles, three times the number of Pakistan. However, Pakistan leads in self-propelled artillery by a margin of 662 units.

Air Power

India boasts a fleet of 2,229 aircraft, including 513 fighter jets, 899 helicopters, and six aerial tankers. Pakistan has 1,399 aircraft, featuring 328 fighter jets, 373 helicopters, and four aerial tankers.

Naval Power

India’s blue-water navy comprises 293 vessels, including two aircraft carriers—INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant—18 submarines, and multiple destroyers, frigates, and corvettes. In contrast, Pakistan’s green-water navy operates 121 vessels, including eight submarines, but lacks destroyers and aircraft carriers.

Nuclear Weapons

India has more nuclear weapons than Pakistan, according to a Swedish think-tank. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said India's "stored" nuclear warheads were 172 in January this year, while the number for Pakistan was 170. According to the report, India slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal in 2023.

On April 24, the Central Government called an all-party meeting at the Parliament Annexe building. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar were present at the meeting. After attending the all-party meeting convened by the central government, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. He said the opposition has given full support to the government to take any action.

