Mumbai, June 9: Israel has announced plans to install a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a major Israeli city to honor the 17th-century warrior-king and strengthen bilateral cultural ties. Announced on June 6, 2026, to coincide with Shivrajyabhishek Din - the 352nd anniversary of Shivaji's coronation - the initiative aims to deepen people-to-people connections and highlight a shared, little-known history between the Maratha Empire and the Jewish community. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the announcement, vowing complete state support for the design and execution of the monument.

Strengthening Bilateral and Cultural Ties

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, emphasized that the statue will serve as a long-term monument connecting the citizens of both nations. The project is designed to introduce the life and achievements of the iconic Maratha ruler to the Israeli public.

"We understand exactly what the influence is and how important Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is to India," Revach stated. He added that while traveling through India, he noted the deep respect the public holds for Israel's national heroes, prompting a reciprocal effort to raise awareness about Shivaji Maharaj in Israel. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Key Facts.

Israel To Install Grand Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Major City

#WATCH | Mumbai: Regarding his meeting with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Consul General of Israel to Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, says, "...we understand exactly what the influence is and how important Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is to India... the idea was to build the big statue… pic.twitter.com/yLTw8K4LIO — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2026

Maharashtra Government Pledges Support

Following a meeting at his official residence in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to the Israeli delegation, describing the proposal as a "historic initiative."

In a public statement on X, Fadnavis wrote, "This is huge news! On the auspicious occasion of Shivrajyabhishek Din, heartfelt thanks to Israeli Consul General Yaniv Revach for this historic announcement of installing a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Israel."

The Israeli consulate has formally requested collaboration from the Maharashtra government regarding historical accuracy, artistic consultation, and structural design considerations to ensure the memorial accurately reflects the ruler's legacy.

Devendra Fadnavis Thanks Israel

This is huge news! On the auspicious occasion of #ShivRajyabhishek din, heartfelt thanks to Isreal CG @yanivrev for this historic announcement of installing a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Israel. Maharashtra Govt will extend complete support for this historic… https://t.co/TLAvgw6ntQ — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 6, 2026

The Bene Israel Community

The initiative draws attention back to the deep historical links between Maharashtra and the Indian Jewish community, particularly the Bene Israel. Believed to have settled along the Konkan coast centuries ago after surviving a shipwreck, the Bene Israel community smoothly integrated into the local Maharashtrian culture, adopting the Marathi language while retaining their religious identity.

In Maharashtra's traditional social landscape, the community historically engaged in oil-pressing and trading. Because they strictly observed the Jewish Sabbath on Saturdays, they earned the local moniker Shanivar Telis (Saturday oil-pressers), distinguishing them from Hindu and Muslim peers who rested on other days. Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Apologises After ‘Raja Shivaji’ Actor Riteish Deshmukh Slams His ‘Distorted Nonsense’ Remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Military Contributions to the Maratha Empire

Beyond trade, the Bene Israel community maintained a strong martial tradition. Historical records and community folklore indicate that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj recognised their military capabilities and recruited members into his army and naval forces during the 17th century as he established his independent state (Swarajya).

This military involvement persisted well into the 18th century, with Jewish soldiers and sailors serving under the prominent Maratha naval commanders of the Angre family, and later forming a highly decorated contingent within the Bombay Presidency Army during the colonial era.

Following the creation of Israel in 1948, a large wave of migration saw the majority of the Bene Israel community relocate. Today, more than 50,000 descendants live in Israel, contributing to its military, cultural, and political life while maintaining distinct Maharashtrian traditions. Roughly 5,000 Bene Israel members remain in India, largely clustered around Mumbai, Thane, and the Konkan region.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Consul General of Israel). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).