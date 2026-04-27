Spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, has issued a formal apology following a wave of criticism led by actor and director Riteish Deshmukh. The controversy involves comments made by Shastri regarding the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which many labelled as a distortion of historical facts. In his statement, Shastri maintained that his words were "completely misconstrued" and intended only to show the king's piety. 'Have 4 Children, Give One to RSS': Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Issues Bold Appeal at Nagpur Dharma Sabha (Watch Video).

What did Dhirendra Shastri Say About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

The controversy surfaced after a speech by Shastri in Nagpur. During the event, he narrated an anecdote claiming that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had become "tired of battles."

According to Shastri's account, the king approached the saint Samarth Ramdas Swami, removed his crown, and placed it at the saint’s feet. Shastri claimed that the king then asked the saint to take over the administration of the kingdom. This portrayal of the legendary leader as "weary" or seeking to relinquish his duties sparked immediate outrage among historians, politicians, and the public.

Riteish Deshmukh Slams 'Distorted Nonsense'

Riteish Deshmukh, who is currently directing and starring in the upcoming historical magnum opus Raja Shivaji, took to social media to express his disapproval. Without naming Shastri directly, Deshmukh slammed the remarks as a "futile attempt" to misrepresent history.

"Somebody came to spew some distorted nonsense about the Maratha king," Deshmukh stated in his post on X. He went on to describe the comments as an attempt to trap a vast legacy "within frames that will be swallowed up in the belly of time," asserting that the king's true history remains beyond such distortions.

Riteish Deshmukh Calls Out Bageshwar Baba

कोणीतरी येतो आणि आपल्या आराध्य दैवताबद्दल काहीतरी विकृत बरळतो, एक शिवप्रेमी-शिवभक्त म्हणून हे अमान्य आणि संतापजनक आहे. असले चौकटीत अडकवण्याचे फोल प्रयत्न काळाच्या उदरात गडप होतील. पण सह्याद्रीच्या पर्वतरांगा जशा लाखो वर्ष आधी होत्या तसंच ‘ते’ एकच नाव करोडो वर्ष भविष्यातही राहील.… — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 26, 2026

Dhirendras Shastris Apology

Following the significant backlash, Dhirendra Shastri issued a statement to the media seeking to clear the air. While offering an apology, he also took a subtle dig at those who criticised him, suggesting that his meaning had been intentionally twisted.

"I simply wished to convey the immense reverence that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj held for saints, spiritual masters and Goddess Tuljabhavani. However, by twisting the meaning of my words, certain individuals have portrayed the matter in a distorted light. My statement has been completely misconstrued. If my remarks have caused distress to anyone, or if anyone’s sentiments have been hurt, I offer my heartfelt apologies," Shastri said in his statement, according to the Times of India.

More About ‘Raja Shivaji’

The controversy comes as excitement reaches a peak for Riteish Deshmukh’s upcoming directorial venture, Raja Shivaji. Scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026, the film is being positioned as a definitive cinematic tribute to the Maratha empire. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banners of Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the project is a large-scale bilingual production set to release in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu. ‘Raja Shivaji’: Salman Khan Confirmed for Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic; Will the Superstar Play Jiva Mahala?.

The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Genelia Deshmukh, Vidya Balan and Boman Irani.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ToI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).