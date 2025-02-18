Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanti, is an annual celebration held on February 19. The day celebrates the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. This annual event is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across India, especially in Maharashtra. Shivaji was born at the Shivneri Fort in Maharashtra's Pune on the third day of the Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month in the year 1551 of the Shalivahan Shaka, which occurs between February and March in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 19. Know Shiv Jayanti Date, History, Significance and Rituals To Mark the Birth Anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.

As per the Julian calendar, the date is accepted to be February 19, 1630. However, many Hindus celebrate Shiv Jayanti as per the Hindu calendar. It will be the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj this year. In this article, let's know more about the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 date and the significance of the annual event dedicated to the great Maratha warrior of all times. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Date

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 19.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Significance

Shivaji Bhosale established Hindavi Swarajya. He was a great warrior King of Marathas who established the Maratha Empire. He was born in 1630 to Shahaji Bhosale and Jijabai near the city of Junnar in Pune district, Maharashtra. The date of February 19, 1630, has been accepted as the birth anniversary of Shivaji Jayanti by the government of Maharashtra.

Shivaji Maharaj is revered for his military strategies, administration, and promotion of Swarajya. His legacy continues to inspire people across India even today, especially in Maharashtra, where grand celebrations take place on his birth anniversary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).