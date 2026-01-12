Thiruvananthapuram, January 12: The Kerala State Lottery Department's Bhagyathara BT-37 draw is scheduled to take place today, January 12. The live draw of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-37 weekly lottery will begin at 3 AM. Lottery players must note that the draw of the Bhagyathara BT-37 weekly lottery will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. Those taking part in today's Kerala lottery can watch the live streaming of the Bhagyathara BT-37 weekly lottery provided below to learn the winners' names.

Kerala lottery players can also visit statelottery.kerala.gov.in to check the Bhagyathara BT-37 weekly lottery's results and winning numbers. The Kerala State Lotteries, which conducts the Bhagyathara BT-37 weekly lottery, offers a top prize of INR 1 crore, with tickets priced at INR 50. The results and winning numbers of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-37 weekly lottery will be published once the draw is completed. Lottery players can get full access to the complete Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2026 at statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-37 Lottery Result of 11.1.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Where to Check Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-37 Weekly Lottery Results

The Kerala lottery draw uses a lottery machine under official supervision to ensure fairness, with numbers announced live from 3:00 PM onwards. To check the results and winning numbers of Bhagyathara BT-37 weekly lottery, participants can visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net. They can also watch the live telecast provided below to know the winning ticket numbers of today's lucky draw.

Watch Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-37 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Below

"kerala lottery result", "Kerala lottery result live", "BHAGYATHARA kerala lottery result", "kerala lottery live result bhagyathara", "Kerala Lottery Result Today BHAGYATHARA 12/01/2026", and "Keralalotteries.com BHAGYATHARA 12/01/2025" are some of the trending keywords used by lottery players to check Bhagyathara BT-37 weekly lottery results. Winners of the Bhagyathara BT-37 weekly lottery have 30 days to claim prizes. The required documents to claim a winning prize include a signed ticket, ID proofs, and photos, among others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).