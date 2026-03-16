You receive a WhatsApp message from an unknown international number. It features a flashy poster with photos of prominent celebrities, the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) logo, and the bold text: “Congratulations! Your mobile number has won the ₹25 Lakh Lottery Sambad.” Attached is an audio note explaining exactly how to claim your life-changing prize.

Before you celebrate or dial the number provided, stop. You are likely staring at one of the most widespread, financially devastating cyber frauds operating in India today.

At LatestLY, we continuously investigate viral claims to separate fact from fiction. Today, we break down the anatomy of the infamous WhatsApp Lottery Sambad Scam, how it operates, and why that "winning ticket" is nothing more than a trap. Also Read: Lottery Sambad: Meaning, Official Websites, Legality and Scams.

Lottery Sambad Result WhatsApp Scams: Your Winning Number or Scammer's Lottery?

Claim: A viral WhatsApp message, often containing an audio note and a poster with celebrity photos (like Amitabh Bachchan or PM Modi), claims the recipient has won a ₹25 lakh prize today in a joint draw by KBC and State Lotteries (like Lottery Sambad).

The Truth: Neither Kaun Banega Crorepati nor official state lotteries like Nagaland State Lottery or Kerala State Lottery notify results or winners via WhatsApp messages from random international numbers. This is an advanced social engineering scam designed to extract money under the guise of "processing fees" and "taxes."

Lottery Sambad Result WhatsApp Scams: How They Steal Your Money

The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Unit and various state authorities have repeatedly issued warnings about this exact modus operandi. Here is the step-by-step playbook scammers use:

Step 1: The Bait

Victims receive a WhatsApp text, almost exclusively from numbers starting with foreign ISD codes like +92 (Pakistan) or +1 (US/Canada). The message contains a poorly photoshopped certificate mentioning you as today's winner for Lottery Sambad or state lottery, and a voice note instructing the user to call a "bank manager" (usually named Rana Pratap or Sanjeev Kumar) via WhatsApp call only.

Step 2: The Hook

When the victim calls, the fraudster confirms the "win" and asks for basic ID proofs (Aadhaar, PAN) to build false trust and legitimacy.

Step 3: The Trap (The "Advance Fee" Fraud)

To release the ₹25 lakh, the scammer claims the victim must first pay a "refundable" amount for GST, RBI clearance, or processing fees, usually ranging from ₹8,000 to ₹25,000.

Step 4: The Escalation

Once the victim pays the first amount, the demands do not stop. Scammers will invent new hurdles: “The prize amount has increased to ₹45 lakh, so the tax is higher,” or “Your file is stuck with the income tax department.” They will drain the victim’s accounts until the victim either runs out of money or realises the fraud.

Where to Find Genuine Lottery Sambad Results and How to Cross-Check

A major reason these scams succeed is that the internet is flooded with unofficial, private "result aggregator" websites that confuse buyers. If you actually purchased a legal, physical lottery ticket in a permitted state, here is how you safely check and cross-reference your results. Also Read: From Dear Lottery to State Bumper Draws: Official Results & Rules of Government Lotteries in India (2026).

1. Use Only Official Government 'Lottery Sambad' Websites

Always prioritise official state department websites over private blogs. Genuine government sites usually end in .gov.in or .nic.in, or are explicitly linked by the state's finance department.

Nagaland State Lottery (Primary Lottery Sambad Source): Check the official portal at nagalandlotteries.com or the state finance department website.

Sikkim State Lottery: Verify results via the Information and Public Relations Department at ipr.sikkim.gov.in.

West Bengal State Lottery: Look for the Directorate of State Lotteries via finance.wb.gov.in.

Kerala State Lottery: The most transparent model in India hosts its results and live streams at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

2. Download the Official Gazette Lottery Results PDF File

Do not rely on a typed-out list of numbers on a random website or a forwarded WhatsApp image. Go to the official state website and download the official State Lottery Result Gazette (PDF) for that specific date and draw time (1 PM, 6 PM, or 8 PM). These documents are digitally published and authorised by government judges.

3. Cross-Check with Authorised Lottery Ticket Vendors

If you are unsure about an online result, take your physical ticket to a licensed, brick-and-mortar lottery vendor in your state. Authorised agents receive the official printed result sheets shortly after the draws are conducted.

How to Spot a Fake Lottery Sambad Message

Protect yourself by recognising these undeniable red flags:

The "Did I Play?" Rule: Legitimate lotteries require you to purchase a physical paper ticket. If you did not buy a ticket, you cannot win. Mobile numbers are never "randomly selected" for official state draws.

Legitimate lotteries require you to purchase a physical paper ticket. If you did not buy a ticket, you cannot win. Mobile numbers are never "randomly selected" for official state draws. Upfront Payment Demands: This is the golden rule. Genuine lotteries never ask you to pay money to claim a prize. By law, taxes (TDS) are deducted directly from the winning amount before it is handed over to the winner.

This is the golden rule. Genuine lotteries never ask you to pay money to claim a prize. By law, taxes (TDS) are deducted directly from the winning amount before it is handed over to the winner. International Numbers: Official Indian entities do not use +92 or +44 numbers to conduct official business.

Official Indian entities do not use +92 or +44 numbers to conduct official business. WhatsApp-Only Communication: Scammers insist on communicating via WhatsApp calls because they are encrypted and harder for local police to trace instantly compared to standard cellular calls.

Scammers insist on communicating via WhatsApp calls because they are encrypted and harder for local police to trace instantly compared to standard cellular calls. Urgency and Secrecy: If the caller pressures you to pay within 30 minutes or insists you keep the win a "secret" from your family, they are manipulating you to prevent you from getting a second opinion.

What to Do If You Receive Fake Lottery Sambad Results This Message

Do Not Reply: Do not engage, call, or send your ID documents.

Do not engage, call, or send your ID documents. Block and Report: Use WhatsApp’s built-in feature to report the number as spam and block it immediately.

Use WhatsApp’s built-in feature to report the number as spam and block it immediately. Lodge a Complaint: If you have already lost money, immediately call the National Cyber Crime Reporting Helpline at 1930 or file a complaint on the official government portal at cybercrime.gov.in.

In an era where digital deception is becoming increasingly sophisticated, your strongest defence is informed scepticism. The allure of a sudden, life-changing windfall is a powerful psychological trigger that scammers ruthlessly exploit, often preying on vulnerable individuals or those seeking immediate financial relief. It is crucial to remember the fundamental reality of India's legal lottery system: state-run draws like Lottery Sambad are strictly regulated games of chance that require the deliberate, physical purchase of a ticket within permitted state borders. They are not arbitrary digital sweepstakes that magically select random WhatsApp numbers out of the ether.

By understanding the mechanics of these advance-fee frauds, verifying results exclusively through official .gov.in portals, and most importantly, educating elderly or less tech-savvy family members about these glaring red flags, we can collectively break the cycle of cyber extortion. Ultimately, the golden rule of digital safety remains unchanged: if a message demands your money to give you money, it is never a stroke of luck; it is a calculated theft. Stay vigilant, rely on verified facts, and always question the unearned jackpot.

Do not let the dream of a sudden windfall blind you to the reality of cyber fraud. Stay alert, verify your sources, and remember: if it sounds too good to be true, it almost always is.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes. Lottery involves financial risk and can be addictive. Please play responsibly. LatestLY does not sell tickets or provide winning predictions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).