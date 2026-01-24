Thiruvananthapuram, January 24: The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the results of the Xmas New Year Bumber BR-107 weekly lottery for today, January 24, shortly. The official draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, with the live proceedings scheduled to begin at 3 PM. Participants can watch the live streaming of the draw to check the winning ticket numbers as they are declared. The results will also be published on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The Xmas New Year Bumber BR-107 weekly lottery continues to be one of the most popular lottery draws in Kerala. Today’s lottery offers a top prize of INR 1 crore to one lucky winner. In addition to the first prize, several other prize categories are included, allowing thousands of participants to win smaller amounts ranging from INR 5,000 to INR 100. The complete list of winning numbers will be released shortly after the draw. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Suvarna Keralam SK-37 Lottery Result of 23.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Xmas New Year Bumber BR-107 Weekly Lottery Live Telecast Here

How to Check Xmas New Year Bumber BR-107 Lottery Results

Lottery participants can check the Xmas New Year Bumber BR-107 weekly lottery results by visiting authorised websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, and keralalotteryresult.net. Players can also follow the live telecast of the draw to verify the results instantly. Popular search terms for today’s draw include “Kerala lottery today result”, “Xmas New Year Bumber lottery live result”, and “Kerala Lottery Result Today Xmas New Year Bumber”.

Other frequently searched phrases include “Kerala Lottery Result Today Xmas New Year Bumber 24/01/2026”, “Xmas New Year Bumber BR-107 live today”, and “live Kerala lottery result Xmas New Year Bumber BR-107”. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days from the date of the draw. Kerala is among the 13 states in India where state-run lotteries are legally conducted under the Lotteries Regulation Act.

